Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Former US President Donald Trump has shared a strange court sketch on social media that showed him at his Manhattan fraud case with a person who looked like Jesus Christ sitting next him.

He shared the image on Facebook without a caption.

This is the second time Trump is sharing this image. Earlier this month, he shared the same image on his Truth Social platform as his lawyers spent his first day in court claiming his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was actually worth at least $1 billion, rather than the $18 million prosecutors allege he inflated the values of his properties.

Trump reshared the image on Facebook today, Oct. 20, after a New York judge fined him for violating a gag order in his civil fraud trial. Trump was fined $5,000 by Judge Arthur Engoron on Friday.

The judge said in court that the former president had failed to remove an online post mocking a clerk at the court.

He also threatened Mr Trump with jail time, and demanded he take down the “untrue and disparaging” post made about the clerk earlier this month.

Judge Engoron said the post was deleted on social media, but remained on his website.