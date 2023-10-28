Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Attorney General, Justin Muturi has revealed how Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has been sending emissaries to President William Ruto begging to have a meeting with him.

Speaking in Mbeere North Constituency on Friday, Muturi termed Raila Odinga a selfish individual, who is only interested in himself and not Kenyans.

Muturi also revealed that Raila Odinga has been sending his friends to Ruto begging for a share of the government.

“Why must you seek shares in such a clandestine manner, rather than openly requesting them alongside your team? This behavior smacks of selfishness and concealment,” Muturi who is President William Ruto’s legal advisor stated.

The AG further stated that Raila Odinga has been hiding his intentions from other Azimio principals since he wants to benefit himself only.

“Raila’s pursuit of personal gain will not result in victory, as he has failed to consider the interests of his fellow Azimio leaders. His actions demonstrate a lack of concern for their well-being and suggest that he is primarily focused on advancing his own agenda,” Muturi concluded.

