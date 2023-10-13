Friday, October 13, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr.Fred Matiang’i has landed a new job in the United States, months after President William Ruto raided his house in Karen.

According to sources, Matiang’i has been appointed special advisor to the United National Secretary General office.

Matiang’i had previously served as the Eastern Africa regional representative for the Centre for International Development, Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, and the State University of New York before being nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Information Communication and Technology on 23 April 2013.

He has also taught at Egerton University and the University of Nairobi.

Apart from holding the Interior CS position, Dr. Matiangi is also the patron of the UPIA Party.

Matiangi’s new job comes months after President William Ruto ordered goons to raid his Karen home.

Matiang’i was not in the house during the raid but he termed the incident as a political witch hunt by Ruto and his surrogates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST