Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – An African man who is also a makeup artist based in Abuja, Nigeria, Hassan Usman, has shown off his newly enhanced body as he marks his birthday on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Hassan, who calls himself the “male twerker” shared photos in underwear with the caption:
“Heavy on gratitude”
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>