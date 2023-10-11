Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – African gay rights activist, Micheal Ighodaro, on Monday night October 9 in New York city tied the knot with his Armenian-American partner, Jirair Ratevosian.
Guests at their wedding included gay rights activists, Edafe Okporo, Jide Macaulay amongst others.
Jirair is a Democratic candidate in the 2024 California’s 30th congressional district election.
The couple got engaged last year.
See more photos and videos from the wedding below
Watch a video of the wedding below
