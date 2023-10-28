Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Queeneth Hilbert has mocked her colleagues who have undergone Brazilian Butt Lift.

The actress said on Instagram that women who get their body done begin posing with their backsides to the camera once they are done with the procedure.

Mocking them, she said many of them “end up looking like an unknown confused pregnant dinosaur.”

A follower replied, asking if she won’t end up doing her body too and Queeneth replied, “keep dreaming.”