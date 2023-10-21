Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Politician and ex-boyfriend of actress Nkechi Blessing, Opeyemi Falegan, caused a stir online today October 21, when he shared a video of himself and a mysterious lady in a swimming pool.

He could be seeing caressing the woman as they enjoyed themselves in the pool.

Watch the video below

