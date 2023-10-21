Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Actress Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has graduated from a Canadian university.

Mercy shared a video of her cheering her daughter during her graduation, adding that she’s proud of her.

She wrote on Instagram;

“She Did it, I Did it, We Did it, GOD DID IT. @michelleio__ i am super proud of you, Congratulations my love! @michelleio__ To God be all the glory, honor and adoration”

