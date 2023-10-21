Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Actress Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has graduated from a Canadian university.
Mercy shared a video of her cheering her daughter during her graduation, adding that she’s proud of her.
She wrote on Instagram;
“She Did it, I Did it, We Did it, GOD DID IT. @michelleio__ i am super proud of you, Congratulations my love! @michelleio__ To God be all the glory, honor and adoration”
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>