Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Julia Fox has made disturbing allegations about her short-lived romance with rapper Kanye West in her new memoir Down The Drain.

The Italian-American actress and model revealed the disturbing allegations about the first time they met back in December 2021 in an excerpt from the upcoming tome.

As reported by Page Six on Monday, Julia, 33, writes about how Kanye, 46, romantically pursued her via text message and ‘dozens of phone calls’ before inviting her to join him at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

Julia claimed she initially turned down the offer but changed her mind when Kanye – whom she dated for one month in early 2022 – promised to fly her to the event in a private jet.

Upon meeting at the club, the Uncut Gems actress claimed Kanye hugged her tightly as she kissed his neck.

Things took a surprising turn when Kanye led her outside to a parking lot and unzipped his trousers to urinate.

‘The artist [Kanye] starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him,’ Julia recalled, adding that she yelled at bystanders not to take photos.

‘Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately,’ she added.

The model also wrote that the pair were hanging out in a hotel room when the rapper offered to pay for her breast enhancement, according to excerpts shared by The Guardian.

‘We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,’ Julia shared in her tome.

‘I’ll get you a boob job if you want,’ he said to her.

Julia said she declined the offer.

Looking back, Julia told The Guardian on Monday that she has realised she was ‘being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at Kanye’s ex-wife,’ Kim Kardashian.

‘That’s humiliating,’ Julia added. ‘That’s a really sh**** position to be in.’