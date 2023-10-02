Monday, October 02, 2023 – Former “Home Improvement” star, Zachery Ty Bryan was on Sunday, October 1, released from custody after being arrested and taken in by the authorities on Thursday, September 28.

TMZ reported that the charges against him are two counts of 4th-degree felony assault, but it’s been gathered that the latest arrest is not over a new incident.

Zachery’s attorney, John J. Kolego, told the publication that his client got hauled in as a result of a technical violation of his release agreement from earlier this year when he was busted on assault charges. He reportedly failed to charge his ankle monitor by mistake.

The actor was taken into custody during a pre-trial court office appearance, and his arrest didn’t involve a judge. It also didn’t involve any binge drinking as has been suggested by some media outlets.

His attorney also said that “Zachery is looking forward to exonerating himself at trial.”

Zachery got a plea deal for his first case in 2020 on two lesser charges, but he got busted for a 2nd time just earlier this year on very similar charges to his initial arrest. It all related to a woman he’s in a relationship with and with whom he has kids.

At the time of his first conviction, Zachery told the press that the whole thing was blown out of proportion by the media. The second time around, his defense attorney said Zachery deserves the presumption of innocence until all the facts come out.

Zachery hasn’t been in so many movies since the late 2000s, although he did appear in a Netflix series last year called “The Guardians of Justice.”