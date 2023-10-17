Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Actor Van Vicker and wife, Adjoa, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today October 17.

The actor shared the good news on social media this morning

He mentioned that their journey to togetherness started thirty years ago while their marital life began twenty years ago.

‘The journey of togetherness began some 30years ago.

It was locked in 20 years ago.

Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us.

It’s a blessing and no paltry sum.

Family is everything.

We are waiting for your China.’