Saturday, October 21, 2023 – American actor, Mathew McConaughey has obtained a 5-year restraining order against a woman he claims has been stalking him for years.

The restraining order was granted on Thursday, October 19. Page Six reported that the woman was not present and asked for a continuance but was denied because the judge had already granted her more time and didn’t find any good cause to delay the hearing further.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Matthew claimed he was bombarded with “unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits designed to lure me into court” by the woman since April 2022. She also allegedly believed they were in a relationship.

Things escalated last month when he learned she’d bought a ticket to a photo op event in Los Angeles for his children’s book, “Just Because.” Matthew claimed it was alarming she’d planned to travel hundreds of miles just to see him.

Sources close to Matthew say he knew children and families would be at the event, and he wanted to keep everyone safe, hence filing for the restraining order. After the lady showed up, she was promptly greeted by cops and escorted out.