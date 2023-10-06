Friday, October 06, 2023 – American actor, Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital from a film festival in Uzbekistan after he felt his entire left arm ‘go numb for about eight seconds’

The House of Cards star, 64, was feared to have suffered a heart attack but after undergoing a series of tests, including an MRI, was given the all-clear by doctors.

It was reported that the actor fell ill in the ancient city of Samarkand on Monday while on a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum and was rushed to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic where he was ‘treated professionally by doctors and staff’.

Mr. Spacey later returned to the Tashkent International Film Festival, appeared on stage, and told the audience his health was ‘normal’.

The Oscar-winning actor added that the incident ‘made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is’.

Mr. Spacey talked about his ‘unexpected’ health scare during his speech at the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday, festival organisers revealed.

‘I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,’ he told the crowd.

‘I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the medical centre.’

He shared how he spent the afternoon undergoing a ‘variety of tests’, adding that ultimately ‘everything turned out to be completely normal’.

The actor said he is ‘grateful’ that it was not ‘anything more serious’, adding that he was ‘pleasantly surprised’ that Samarkand had ‘such qualified doctors’.

‘Human life is very fragile and short, so everyone should live together and support each other,’ he told the audience.