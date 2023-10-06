Friday, October 06, 2023 – Hollywood actor, Josh Duhamel has revealed the real reason he and his ex-wife, Fergie, split.

“There wasn’t anything wrong with [our relationship],” the “Shotgun Wedding” star explained on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” on Wednesday, October 4.

“We had a great time. I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests.”

Duhamel who was married to the former Black Eyed Peas songstress for eight years before calling it quits in 2017 added that he struggled to “handle” the spotlight when they were together.

“I don’t think I ever really got comfortable with all of it,” he continued.

“I’m just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets. Doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

At a point in their relationship, the “Transformers” star, 50, recalled “missing the simplicity” of who he was and attempted to persuade to move to his home state of North Dakota.

But he realized that the life he wanted wasn’t right for Fergie, 48, who was born and raised in Southern California.

“I’ve got no hard feelings for it. I truly don’t,” he said.

“I’m very lucky that she’s a kind human.”

Since their divorce was finalized in 2019, Duhamel and Fergie co-parent their 10-year-old son, Axl.

The “Buddy Games” star also returned to his roots by moving back to North Dakota, where he purchased a lake house.

“Having this place out here almost helps my career because I can get back to being who I really am,” Duhamel said.