Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Actor Jonathan Majors has been implicated in a domestic violence in London.

TMZ reported that the Manhattan D.A. prosecuting Majors for his 2023 arrest for alleged domestic violence in New York City has entered documents that come from across the pond, involving an alleged incident with him and a woman 6 months before the NYC event.

The alleged incident occurred last year at Molineux Stadium, a soccer stadium in Wolverhampton, England. The actor was in England filming the latest season of “Loki,” which is currently airing.

The London report includes medical records and treatment info for a woman connected to the alleged incident.

Jonathan was arrested in March for misdemeanour assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He’s denied the allegations repeatedly, and Jabbari who is from London, is expected to be charged with assault after he filed a counter-complaint against her in June.