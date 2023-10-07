Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Chris Hemsworth has revealed how things changed for him since he discovered he could be prone to Alzheimer’s disease.

The Hollywood hunk, 40, received the shock diagnosis after taking a genetic test on the National Geographic documentary series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth last year.

The test revealed he has two copies of the gene APOE e4, which is linked to an increased risk of the debilitating disease.

“You’re constantly thinking you’re going to live forever, especially as a young individual. Then to be told that this might be the thing that might take you out was like, whoa—it kinda floored me,’ Hemsworth said on the show.

Following the test, Chris made changes to his already extensive workout routines and now focuses more on his brain health.

In an interview with Men’s Health, he said he was ‘incorporating more solitude into his life.’

‘I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness,’ explained.

The Thor actor said while exercise routines are important, he was concentrating a lot more on mindfulness work.

Chris is also making sure he gets enough regular sleep and is taking regular ice baths.

In the past year, Hemsworth has been making adjustments to his fitness regimen as well.

‘My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways,’ he said.

‘I’m lifting less frequently than I was and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts which I much prefer than heavy body-building style sessions.’