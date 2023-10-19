Thursday, October 19, 2023 – American actor, Alec Baldwin has vowed to fight in court if he is charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust in October 2021.

On Tuesday, New Mexico prosecutors announced they will present a case against Baldwin to a grand jury.

The actor’s attorney, Luke Nikas, called the decision ‘unfortunate’ and that he intends to fight the case in court.

‘It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court,’ the attorneys stated.

Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the special prosecutors on the case, said they will bring the case before the grand jury within the next two months to be considered for criminal charges.

If convicted, the father of eight could face up to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin and his attorneys argued he was being made an example of by a fame-hungry, fanatical prosecutor.

Reeb resigned from the case before Mary Carmack-Altwies, the elected Santa Fe District Attorney then withdrew from the case after a judge determined she could not team up with a special prosecutor.

‘Carmack-Altwies had said that her office was too understaffed to handle the case without outside help,’ Variety Australia reported.

After more than a year of investigation, the actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January, but those charges were dropped in April of this year after his defense lawyers raised doubts about the functionality of the gun.

They suggested that the gun he was using could have been altered before he handled it, which then led to it malfunctioning when he pulled the trigger.

A report that was made public in August of this year found that the trigger had to have been pulled in order for the revolver to be fired and that it was not modified.

The special prosecutors against Baldwin said that they intend to recharge Baldwin.

‘This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled,’ Morrissey and Lewis said.

Baldwin, who has yet to comment on the developments of his case, has continued to state that it was a fatal accident that he bears no responsibility for.

Hutchins’ widower said Baldwin was initially compassionate and supportive toward the family.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, in charge of the safety of the cast and crew, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. She is set to face trial next February.

The assistant director of Rust, Dave Halls accepted a plea deal on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

In March, Halls was sentenced to six months of supervised probation.