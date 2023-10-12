Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Francis Van-Lare has said that women would tolerate anything from a man they love as long as the man stays with them.
The US-based businessman, who used to be married to relationship expert Amara Blessing Nwosu, said this while commenting on Facebook.
He added that a man can consider a woman special to him yet he will still have sex with other women and get them pregnant.
See his comment below.
