Friday, October 13, 2023 – Brian Mwenda has been masquerading as an advocate and defrauding unsuspecting clients before he was smoked out by the Law Society of Kenya(LSK).

The LSK Nairobi Branch issued a statement on Thursday, October 12, 2023, saying that he is not an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, nor a member of the society.

“The Branch wishes to notify all members of the society and of the public that Brian Mwenda Njagi is not an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, from the Society’s records, neither is he a member of the Branch,” the statement read on X.

A video of the quack lawyer intimidating a police officer has emerged.

In the video, Brian can be seen confronting the uniformed police officer and asking him why he was arresting his client.

“I am an advocate. Why are you arresting my client,” he says and shows the police officer an identification card believed to be fake.

The police officer pleads with him to cooperate.

“There is no problem. Just cooperate,” the police officer says.

The cop didn’t know that Brian was a quack lawyer.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Brian was fond of harassing police officers and causing chaos at LSK events.

Watch the video of him intimidating a police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.