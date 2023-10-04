Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected female robber who escaped from a police station after she was found stealing in one of the apartments in Jamhuri estate and arrested.

The suspect, identified as Jacinter Akinyi Otieno, was taken to one of the police stations within the area where she tricked police officers and escaped.

According to undercover cop Saigonpunisher James, she pretended to be in her periods at the station and pleaded with the cops to give her permission to go and ease herself.

The cops heard her pleas and in the process, she managed to escape.

Two of her accomplices also escaped during the robbery mission.

Among the stolen goods recovered from her include a laptop, mobile phone, clothes, and shoes.

The suspect who hails from Katwekera slums is on the run.

She is believed to be involved in burglary.

Check out the cop’s post

