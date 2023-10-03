Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A service provider has called out controversial singer, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, and her husband, Dennis Schweizer ‘Omosh’, for allegedly duping him after providing services at their lavish wedding.

Taking to social media, the disgruntled service provider alleged that Akothee and her husband did not clear a balance of Ksh 7,000 that they owed him.

“They disappeared with my 7K balance,” he wrote after news of Akothee’s flopped marriage spread on social media like wildfire.

Akothee surprised many people on Sunday after hinting that her marriage with Omosh is on the rocks.

She wrote a long post on social media and revealed that she has been battling depression, following her marital woes.

Below is a post by the service provider

