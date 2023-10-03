Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – There was drama after a female bank staff who engages in criminal activities was cornered by angry members of the public.

Word has it that she tips robbers once a customer withdraws huge sums of money.

The armed robbers then trail the customers before robbing them.

The rogue staff gets a share after the robbery mission.

However, her proverbial forty days reached after some robbers were caught during a foiled robbery mission and when interrogated, they exposed her as the main informant.

A video shared on social media shows an angry mob accosting the woman and beating her black and blue.

She tried to plead for mercy but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

