Friday, October 27, 2023 – Shirlen Akinyi, a 3-year-old PP1 pupil at Nyamsenda Primary School was reportedly abducted by a middle-aged woman on her way home while in the company of her sister, a grade 4 pupil.

According to social media activist Simon Mwangi Muthiora, the abductor tricked the grade 4 pupil to go to the nearest shop to find out if there were any maandazis being sold there so as to buy for them.

As she headed to the shop, the abductor carried away angel Shirleen and disappeared, leaving the sister confused when she came back to find them missing.

It is suspected that Shirleen has been smuggled to Uganda.

Below is a photo of the missing girl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.