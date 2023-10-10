Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Jimal’s ex-wife, Amira, is madly in love with a Luo man.

She happily introduced him on her Instagram stories and gushed over how Luo men are romantic.

The mother of two was filmed by a paparazzi goofing around with her new flame.

They were holding hands and sharing a light moment.

You can tell that she is genuinely happy by just looking at the video.

Don’t you admire the chemistry between the two?

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.