Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A motorist had a troubling encounter with a rogue traffic police officer in Runda after he demanded Ksh 2,000 to return his car keys.

Narrating the incident on Tiktok, the victim said he was involved in a minor accident while in the company of his wife.

They settled the issue with the complainant but the corrupt traffic officer insisted that he must give him Ksh 2,000 if he wants his car keys back.

“Despite the mutual agreement with the complainant, he insisted on the payment. His colleagues got involved, and the situation escalated. They gave me back my car keys confirming that I had already settled the issue with the complainant and he had already left ,“ the motorist said.

However, the officer insisted that he must be given the money and entered the car, leading to a scuffle.

“The officer even entered my car, threatening us. I recorded the incident, and in the chaos, I fell and injured my knee. Eventually, we escaped. Is this the country we live in? he posed.

Watch video of the altercation.

