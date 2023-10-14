Saturday, October 14, 2023 – A cunning man has been disguising himself as a crippled person and camping along busy roads to con unsuspecting motorists.

He mostly operates during rush hours when there is heavy traffic.

He walks in crutches while shabbily dressed to con unsuspecting motorists.

A motorist who got wind of his cunning behaviours filmed him and shared the video on social media.

After realizing that he had been busted by the motorist, he laughed and walked away in clutches to continue with his hustle.

Watch the hilarious video.

