Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Police have arrested a notorious gangster who has been masquerading as a police officer and robbing unsuspecting members of the public in different parts of the city.

The suspect, Moses Mutinda, was arrested following several complaints from members of the public.

Upon his arrest, he was escorted to his house along Kangundo Road where a police uniform was recovered.

He is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.