Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A middle-aged man dressed in a suit was filmed booking a room with a dwarf lady in a hotel.

He paid for the room and walked majestically while holding hands with the dwarf lady.

The lady was full of energy as they walked into the room to enjoy a steamy session.

The video has since sparked a lot of reactions online.

Watch it below

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleBUZEKI predicts what will happen during the 2027 Presidential election – The writing is on the wall for RUTO and GACHAGUA.
Next articleSEXY CONNIE, an employee of Equity Afia, caught in nudes scandal – See how the beautiful corporate lady was entertaining a man while in her birthday suit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply