Thursday, October 26, 2023 – The police in Rivers State, Nigeria have arrested a man identified as Collins for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Otuene Justina Nkang.
Nkang, a Biochemistry student at the University of Port Harcourt, had earlier been reported missing.
Her body was found mutilated at the suspect’s residence, days after she went missing.
It was gathered that Collins was caught by estate security personnel when he was trying to dispose of the victim’s body.
Witnesses stormed the suspect’s apartment after the security team raised the alarm, where they discovered Justina’s dismembered body parts in bloody sacks.
He was reportedly whisked to the police station while the deceased’s body parts were taken to the morgue.
