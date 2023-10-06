Friday, October 6, 2023 – A randy musician was filmed simulating sex with a lady as he was performing in a jam-packed show.

She removed her bra and shamelessly allowed the sex-starved musician to fondle her breasts.

In the video, the upcoming musician is seen dancing erotically with the lady as revellers cheer them.

They almost had sex on stage as the revellers watched.

The video has since gone viral.

Watch it below

The Kenyan DAILY POST.