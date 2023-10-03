Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A Kikuyu woman has been pretending to be blind and going around begging while in the company of her grownup son.

Her son holds her hand as they beg in the streets from unsuspecting members of the public.

A concerned member of the public who got wind of her cunning tricks stopped them, before lecturing her son.

He advised him to look for a job instead of aiding his mother to con the public.

”Kijana tatufa kazi.Hii si maisha( Look for a job. This is not the way to survive),” he lectured him.

“Najua wewe unaona. Si eti huoni( I know you are not blind. You are just faking it),” the man was heard saying as he recorded the video.

“She is not blind. She is just pretending,’’ another woman was heard saying in the background in her native Kikuyu language.

The cunning woman cons people in Thika alongside her son.

Watch video.

