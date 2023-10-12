Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A hunk Nigerian man has been exposed for using his good looks to con unsuspecting ladies.

He has been sliding into ladies’ DMS and wooing them, thanks to his good looks.

He then fakes illness before extorting money from his victims.

According to one of his victims, he lied to her that he had a heart surgery.

“For me, he had a heart surgery. For Bolu, he had a spinal surgery,” the victim wrote and exposed him as a notorious fraudster.

