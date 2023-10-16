Monday, October 16, 2023 – A South African man known as Skomota is the latest millionaire in town after he won 3 million Rands( Approximately Ksh 23 million) in a jackpot bet.

Before he won the millions, he was dead broke, and instead of investing the money wisely, he is busy blowing the money in clubs and entertaining different women.

Last month, he was filmed crying after some slay queens robbed him of huge sums of money and expensive phones in a nightclub.

Skomota, a seemingly naïve man, is yet to learn lessons even after the slay queens robbed him clean.

He was filmed getting cozy with a woman as he continues to squander his money.



