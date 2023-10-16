Monday, 16 October 2023 – A married man has called out a middle-aged lady for trying to wreck his marriage by sending him nudes.

The randy lady, identified as Christine Moige, has been bombarding the seemingly faithful man with nudes and begging to meet him for sex.

He claims that she sends him nudes even without him asking for them.

He is afraid that his wife might stumble upon the nudes in his phone.

Christine quickly deactivated her social media handles after she was exposed.

She looks innocent but behind the scenes, she is a notorious homewrecker.

Check out the expose.

