Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – The DCI is investigating a criminal gang of four men operating within Nairobi and its environs, which has become the nightmare of bank customers.

As the clientele goes about their businesses in the banking halls, a member of the ring who also poses as a customer monitors and identifies targets, usually those withdrawing cash in bulk, before signaling his accomplices who keep stealing glances from the parking area.

Using a hired vehicle that bears false registration numbers, they trail their targets to a choice spot before striking in whichever way as long as they get to steal the money. In some cases, victims suffer grievous harm.

In one such incident on October 7, the gang (some of whose images were captured on CCTV) targeted a client at Parklands as he walked out of DTB Bank housed at Diamond Plaza.

Oblivious of the gang and its mode of operation, the to-be victim placed a sum of Sh1.5 million in his Mazda CX5 vehicle, which was at the parking lot, locked the vehicle, and stepped to a nearby shop to pick up an item.

The man would only return a short moment later to find himself poorer than he had left home. The gang which was using a Nissan Note bearing fake registration numbers, had swiftly broken into his car and made away with the cash.

The incident was reported at DCI Parklands and investigations are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.