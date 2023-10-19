Thursday, October 19, 2023 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has deregistered Mr. David Nyawade Onyango, who has been masquerading as a medical doctor.

Nyawade claimed to be a surgeon despite lacking an undergraduate medical degree.

“This is to inform the general public that the above-pictured person going by the name of ‘David Nyawade Onyango ‘ or ‘David Onyango Nyawade’ has been deregistered by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council and is hereby prohibited from practising as a medical doctor in the Republic of Kenya,” the public notice read.

It is alleged that Nyawade practiced for 16 years despite being a quack.

The move comes amid a crackdown on individuals posing as health professionals in a bid to protect the public from unqualified practitioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST