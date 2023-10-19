Thursday, October 19, 2023 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has deregistered Mr. David Nyawade Onyango, who has been masquerading as a medical doctor.

Nyawade claimed to be a surgeon despite lacking an undergraduate medical degree.

“This is to inform the general public that the above-pictured person going by the name of ‘David Nyawade Onyango ‘ or ‘David Onyango Nyawade’ has been deregistered by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council and is hereby prohibited from practising as a medical doctor in the Republic of Kenya,” the public notice read.

It is alleged that Nyawade practiced for 16 years despite being a quack.

The move comes amid a crackdown on individuals posing as health professionals in a bid to protect the public from unqualified practitioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleRAILA expels Turkana Governor JEREMIAH LOMORUKAI from ODM – You cannot embarrass BABA and remain in the party!!
Next articleHamas leaders claim Israel’s proof over who is to blame for Gaza hospital bombing is an ‘outrageous lie’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply