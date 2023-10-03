Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A cab driver was abducted by ruthless robbers posing as clients and driven to a thicket in Ndumberi, where he was blindfolded and robbed.

Some passersby found the car dumped in a thicket and recorded a video.

The robbers removed key parts from the car and abandoned it in the thicket.

It is not clear whether the driver managed to escape because he was nowhere to be seen.

Cases of cab drivers falling victim to robbers posing as clients are common.

The robbers mainly target Toyota Vitzs because the parts are in high demand in the market.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST