Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A boda boda rider escaped death by a whisker after he was attacked by thugs while ferrying a customer.

The machete-wielding thugs badly injured his nose during the night attack.

According to a boda boda rider in the area, thugs believed to be involved in motorbike theft have been targeting boda boda riders, especially at night.

See photos of the victim.

