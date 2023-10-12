Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A 19-year-old lady was arrested on Sunday night after elite DCI officers raided her boyfriend’s house in Kasarani and killed him after a fierce gun battle.

Yvonne Muthoni, was cohabiting with slain city gangster, Duncan Ndiya alias Kadan, who was wanted for committing violent robberies in different parts of the city.

The notorious gangster shot and seriously wounded a DCI officer before he died in hospital.

Yvonne was in her boyfriend’s house when detectives conducted the raid, leading to a fierce gun battle.

She is in trouble for failure to report to authorities that her now-deceased lover was an armed and dangerous criminal.

She is also accused of receiving money and airtime for different mobile telecommunication companies from Ndinya and his accomplices after agreeing to conceal the offense of robbery with violence committed by her deceased lover.

She was also accused of cohabiting with a person possessing a firearm contrary to section 89 (2) of the Penal Code.

The suspect is now being treated as an associate of her slain boyfriend.

She denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms through lawyer Veinna Mongare who volunteered to represent her pro bono.

The magistrate ordered police to detain her at the Kasarani police station until October 17.

Muthoni sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations(KCSE) last year and has been dating her slain criminal boyfriend since 2020.

They met a bhang’s vendor den in Dandora.

See her photo below.

