Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – A section of elders from Mombasa County has urged East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Hassan Omar, to apologise to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he insulted him at the Bomas of Kenya during the ongoing talks between the opposition and the government.

The ugly incident happened on Tuesday after the former Vice President defended Raila Odinga after Hassan Omar, who is part of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team, termed the former Premier as a perennial loser who always complains about stolen elections.

Kalonzo, who was furious, urged Hassan Omar to stop his childish remarks and said he would never be a governor of Mombasa.

In response, Hassan Omar told Kalonzo that he would never be President of Kenya.

Following the ugly confrontation, elders from Mombasa County have urged Omar to apologize to Kalonzo Musyoka since he is his political mentor.

The elders said failure to that they will curse Omar and his entire generation.

“Hassan Omar must apologize to our former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who happens to be his mentor, or we will curse him,” the elders told one of the local dailies in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST