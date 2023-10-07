Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A 7-year-old boy was mauled twice by the same pitbull dog as he played with his friends after school.

Reece Munro was in a playground with friends and his mum Cheryl on October 12 when a dog attacked him in Edinburgh, UK.

Cheryl speaking to the Edinburgh Reporter revealed her son has been left with “scarring wounds” following the horror attack.

“This is a big scary looking dog and it is quite old as well. People in the area have told me they are aware of the dog.

“We have lived here for 13 years and nothing like this has happened before.

“Now I don’t even feel safe allowing my boys into our garden, but I really don’t want them to be frightened after this.”

She revealed how Reece had spotted the dog’s owner entering the park on a lead, but he and his friends began running after the dog started chasing them.

Cheryl said the dog hit her young son, before he fell to the ground.

An investigation has been opened into the dog attack.