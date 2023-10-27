Friday, October 27, 2023 – American rapper, 50 Cent has taken a swipe at singer Madonna over her plastic surgery.

The rapper likened Madonna’s body to that of an ant in an Instagram post he shared. 50 Cent stated that she is rich and wondered why she didn’t correct the surgery.

He wrote;

“Who the fvck did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed. I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL”

50 Cent and Madonna went from friends to enemies, all with the help of a few Instagram posts. Back in the 2000s, 50 Cent and Madonna were actually friends, and even shared a record label. Pictures from the time show 50 Cent and Madonna hugging, and interviews with the rapper see him bringing her up while she was at the height of her fame.

Then, in 2011, there was a dispute over 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, releasing music at the same time as Madonna despite them being on the same label. To make matters worse, the rapper discovered that the Madonna single had the same name as one of the songs on his album, Girls Gone Wild.

Their beef has taken several turns in the last few years.