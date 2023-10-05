Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Gospel singer Lady Bee is among the victims of the ongoing demolition of houses in Mavoko, Machakos County.

The singer recorded a video of houses being flattened by bulldozers in her neighborhood and claimed that they were not given a notice to vacate.

Lady Bee said she has been in distress since her house was demolished on Saturday.

She has not been sleeping as she tries to come to terms with the loss.

It took her five years to build the demolished mansion.

“I can’t thank God enough for salvation because on Saturday, I would have died, but I am here to testify that, indeed, the joy of the Lord is my strength.

“Watching helplessly my property go down is the most painful thing ever, my heart is so broken, why didn’t you give us notice then? Why?

“My condolences to all my neighbours at Athiriver Mavoko, what happened to us was so inhuman, so insensitive, so devilish, never been broken like these 3 past days, I have not been sleeping.

“I have been sacrificing so I can live a better life and five years of investment went down within minutes, indeed bottom up,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Watch the heartbreaking video that she posted as bulldozers demolished the houses.

