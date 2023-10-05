Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Five people were shot Tuesday night, October 3, at Morgan State University in Baltimore with the shooter still at large.

University police heard gunshots around 9:25 p.m. local time and responded to find multiple gunshot victims on campus and saw multiple shattered windows, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a media briefing.

The victims, four men and one woman aged 18 to 22, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the commissioner.

Four of the victims are Morgan University students, according to Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher.

A SWAT team and officers from several agencies responded to search for the suspect at the university – a small HBCU in northeast Baltimore – while students and teachers were urged to shelter in place and avoid the area.

“We did not locate the suspect at this time,” Worley said. No suspect description was provided by police as of early Wednesday morning and it’s unclear whether the person is affiliated with the university.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott urged the person or persons responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in. He also called gun violence an “epidemic” and called on Congress to act.

“We’re going to find you. We won’t stop, turn yourself in,” Scott said. “Because we are not going to tolerate that happening here or anywhere else.”

He added that more can be done to keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them, and that the “status quo” around guns is not enough.

“It’s not OK. It’s not OK for it to happen at Morgan, it’s not OK for it to happen on our streets, it’s not OK for it to happen anywhere in a country that prides itself in being the leader of the free world,” he said.