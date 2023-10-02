Monday, October 02, 2023 – A huge fire erupted at a police headquarters in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Monday, October 2, injuring at least 38 people before it was put out, according to the health ministry.

A police spokesman said some of the injured were treated on site, while others were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire at the building in Ismailia was not immediately clear, officials said.

At least 50 ambulances and two airplanes were sent to the scene.

Of 26 wounded who were transferred to a local hospital, 24 had suffered from “asphyxiation” and two from burns, the health ministry reported. Twelve more were treated at the scene.

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik ordered an investigation into the causes of the fire, as well as a “structural safety review” for the building, his ministry said in a statement.

Authorities have not made statements on how many policemen and detainees were inside the building overnight.