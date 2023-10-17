Friday, October 13, 2023 – A man called Osagie Ezekiel has said that a 17 year old is no longer an underage.

According to him, 15 year old girls are standing on the road at night doing prostitution.

He stated this on Thursday, October 12, 2023, after an X user accused a lecturer of demanding sex from a 17-year-old 100-level student in return for marks.