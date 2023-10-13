Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A British girl abducted by Hamas militants in Gaza has been confirmed dead by her family.

Yahel, 13, was taken from Kibbutz Be’eri, in southern Israel, and across the border into the besieged territory on October 7 when her home turned into the scene of a massacre orchestrated by Hamas militants.

She is the seventh confirmed casualty from the UK to have died in the conflict, according to a report by the BBC

Her mum Lianne, who is British and was born in Bristol, was also murdered, while her sister Noiya, 16, and her dad Eli are still missing.

According to the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, six British citizens were killed in Hamas’ incursion on Israel, with a further 10 still missing.

Speaking in Parliament, he added there are fears some of those unaccounted for were also killed in the attack.

On Monday, Lianne’s family said she was ‘a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend who enriched the lives of all those lucky enough to have known and loved her’.

‘She lived a beautiful life and will be sorely missed by the heartbroken family and friends she leaves behind,’ they said.