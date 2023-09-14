Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Manchester United, Harry Maguire’s mother has fired back at ‘negative and abusive comments’ aimed at her son after the defender came under scrutiny after England’s win over Scotland.

The Three Lions claimed 3-1 victory against Steve Clarke’s side on Tuesday night, September 12, with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane all scoring for the visitors.

The hosts managed to score one through an own goal caused by Maguire, which came 22 minutes after he was substituted into the match at half-time.

The under-fire defender received heavy criticisms from both fans in the stadium and pundits watching on, which England boss Gareth Southgate was quick to refute.

While Southgate has spoken out against the abusive comments, Maguire’s mother has now gotten involved in the ongoing debate.

In a post on her Instagram story, Zoe Maguire wrote: ‘As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country.

‘I was there in the stand as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created, over nothing. I understand that in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond “football”.

‘For me seeing him go through what he’s going through is not ok. I would hate to have to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today.

‘Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!’