Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Police are hunting down two men believed to be behind house break-ins in Kitengela and its environs.
The suspected burglars were caught on CCTV breaking into a house in broad daylight before making away with a TV.
In the CCTV footage, the notorious burglars are seen entering an apartment while carrying a metal bar, which they use to break into a house.
They enter the house and steal a TV screen.
The robbery mission happened within a few minutes.
They had parked a Toyota Fielder registration number KDJ 201K outside the apartment.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>