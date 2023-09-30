Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Police are hunting down two men believed to be behind house break-ins in Kitengela and its environs.

The suspected burglars were caught on CCTV breaking into a house in broad daylight before making away with a TV.

In the CCTV footage, the notorious burglars are seen entering an apartment while carrying a metal bar, which they use to break into a house.

They enter the house and steal a TV screen.

The robbery mission happened within a few minutes.

They had parked a Toyota Fielder registration number KDJ 201K outside the apartment.

Watch the footage.

