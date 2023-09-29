Friday, September 29, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, may fail to make it to heaven if the remarks by Political Analyst Herman Manyora are anything to go by.

According to Manyora, it will be very difficult for Ruto and Gachagua to see the kingdom of heaven given the atrocities they continue to commit against innocent Kenyans.

He accused the two leaders of what he said was abusing the poor.

He said Ruto and Gachagua, have imposed punitive tax laws on the poor and the low-income earners, a move he argued was against the Christian principles.

While insisting that although does not know who will go to heaven, Manyora said even if Ruto and Gachagua walk with all versions of Bibles, the two should know that their end is hell.

“I don’t know who will go to HEAVEN, but I have a fairly good idea of those who will NOT go to heaven: Kenyan leaders who impose TAXES and hardship on poor Kenyans will NOT go to heaven. Not even those who walk around with DESIGNER bibles,” Manyora said on X.

Presently, the Kenya Kwanza government is contemplating additional statutory deductions, taxes, and levies via the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) as part of the Social Health Insurance Bill, 2023.

3% housing levy is another tax that was introduced this year.

The Kenyan government also doubled VAT on petroleum products from 8% to 16%.

Additionally, there are considerations to further increase VAT to 18% to align with neighbouring East African Community (EAC) countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.